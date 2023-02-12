NAP 3-0 CRE: The First Napoli Player To Ever Score In Six Consecutive Matches.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Victor Osimhen has got to be the most in form striker across Europe’s top 5 leagues at the moment.

Before tonight’s match, Osimhen collected his ‘Player Of The Month’ award for scoring 5 goals and providing an assist in January.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker have set his sights firmly on winning the Italian Serie A golden boot this season, and judging from the recent consistency he has displayed in front of goal, no other player can catch up with him.

Osimhen started and played the full 90 minutes as Napoli recorded a convincing win over Cremonese to inch closer to actualizing their ultimate ambition of winning the Scudetto for the first time since 1990.

With Napoli still leading 1-nil by courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opener in the 22nd minute, Osimhen doubled their lead in the second half with a simple tap-in to take his goal tally in the league to 17 goals in 18 matches.

Osimhen also became the first Napoli player to score in 6 games in a row, breaking Gonzalo Higuain’s record from the 2015/16 season – source (Get Italian Football , Twitter).

Despite the rumors going around that top clubs like Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea are all interested in him, Victor has continued to focus on his game with Napoli. And should he continue to fire in goals on a consistent basis till the end of this season, there’s no doubt he will command at least a €100m transfer fee if he eventually leaves Napoli.

