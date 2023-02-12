NAP 3-0 CRE: Napoli Forward Scores In The 22nd Minute To Mark His 22nd Birthday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli hosted Cremonese at home in a tensed Serie A game. The game was well prepared for by Cremonese but they just couldn’t stop Napoli from scoring. Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute following an assist from nobody. The first game ended in favor of Napoli with a scoreline of 1-0.

20 minutes into the second half, Nigerian born striker, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal of the game to put Napoli 2 goals ahead and kill any hopes that Cremonese have to equalise or win the game. In the 79th minute, Elma’s added one goal to make it 3 for Napoli.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the goal on this day, the 12th of February, 2023 which was his birthday. So his goal was some used to mark his 22nd birthday. Coincidentally, he scored in the 22nd minute on his 22nd birthday.

Happy birthday to him.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s victory has given them a safe spot at the top as they are 16 points clear off the 2nd position while Cremonese are still 20th on the list.

