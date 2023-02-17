NAP 2-0 SAS: Osimhen’s Goalscoring Form Shows His Capability To Guide Napoli To Scudetto Triumph

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli maintained their winning mentality in the Italian Serie A today when they travelled to face Sassuolo at the Estadio Mapei in what seemed to be an easy encounter for the away side. The Italian Side tutored by Luciano Spalleti had a remarkable performance in the game as they convincingly thrashed Sassuolo 2-0 thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen, and Khivcha Kvaratskhelia. Napoli added another three points to extend their gap as leaders of the Serie A table this season.

Well, the man in form Victor Osimhen made another appearance for Napoli in today’s match as he carried on with his impressive performance in the competition against Sassuolo. The Nigerian International was a deadly force the Napoli’s attack as he netted a superb goal to contribute to his team’s victory in this encounter. It is quite obvious that Victor Osimhen’s frightening goalscoring form shows his capability to guide Napoli to win the Scudetto this season.

Well, it is common knowledge that the last time Napoli won the Serie A title was 33 years ago when Diego Maradona was the main man on the team. Victor Osimhen looks ready to bring back those glory days to the Napoli team by helping them win the title this season after a long while. His consistency this season has indeed been very impressive as he scores in almost every game to make sure Napoli maintains their winning streak to eventually lift the Scudetto.

