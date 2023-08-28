NAP 2-0 SAS: 3 Best Players as Victor Osimhen nets to guide Napoli to a convincing League victory

Napoli football club were exceptional on Sunday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club in their Matchday 2 of the Italian Serie A at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Rudi Garcia led Napoli football club defeated newly promoted Frosinone football club 3-1 in their last game, and they were able to perform excellently again on Sunday night, as they secured a well deserved victory over Sassuolo football club.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Napoli football club.

Goals from Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo helped Napoli football club to secure a remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club.

The victory over Sassuolo football club has now taken Napoli football club to the second spot of the Italian Serie A table with 6 points from 2 matches played.

Here are the three best players in Napoli football club’s remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club;

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international continues his impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club, as he scored another goal in their remarkable victory over their opponent.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The Italy national team star was impressive for Napoli football club in the game, and he was able to score his team’s second goal of the game.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgia national team star started the game from the bench, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch, as he provided an assist for Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

