NAP 2-0 APO: 3 Best Players as Victor Osimhen returns from injury to score a goal in Napoli’s win

Napoli football club’s impressive run in the ongoing preseason continues on Friday evening, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Apollon football club of Cyprus.

The Italian Serie A Champions have been doing pretty well since the beginning of the preseason, and they were able to record a convincing win over their opponent on Friday evening.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Napoli football club.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock for Napoli football club in the 60th minute, and Giovanni Simeone doubled the lead in the 71st minute to end the match 2-0.

Napoli football club will now be looking forward to building on their impressive performance when they play their first League game of the season against Frosinone FC next week.

Here are the three best players in Napoli football club’s remarkable 2-0 victory over Apollon football club of Cyprus in the preseason friendly match;

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian international missed Napoli football club’s last two matches due to injury, and he was able to perform excellently after returning from injury on Friday, as he scored a classic goal to guide his team to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgia national team star has been exceptional since the beginning of the preseason, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over Apollon football club.

Giovanni Simeone

The Argentina national team star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch, as he scored a stunning goal.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

