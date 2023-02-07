This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New signing Enzo Fernandez had his first training session with the rest of his new Chelsea Teammates today being Monday, the 6th day of Frebruary, 2023, and he was looking Lively at the training ground.

One other person that was seen with the Argentine is £100 Million signing from Shaktar Donetsk, Mykhalo Mudryk and both Ayers looked in good shape. See photos of Enzo and Mudryk at Cobham below.

Mykhalo has already made two appearances for Chelsea after making a switch from Shaktar Donetsk, why Enzo Fernandez has only played the game against Fulham FC last week at Stamford Bridge.

Both players will no doubt be hoping to make much impact in the Chelsea team when they take on Westham United in their next game.

