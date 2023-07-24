Mykhalio Mudryk shows absolute class with brilliant outside-the-box goal for Chelsea

Mykhalio Mudryk showed his class with a brilliant individual goal for Chelsea in their pre-season game against Brighton.

The Ukrainian has struggled for shape for the Blues due to the fact that his €70 million (£sixty two million) pass to Chelsea in January.

However, as Mauricio Pochettino’s guys equipment up for the brand new season he’s proven why he can get again to the shape that introduced him to the membership.

The 22-year-antique picked up the ball simply inner Brighton’s 1/2 of earlier than gambling a few top notch hyperlink up play with new signing Nicolas Jackson.

Two brief one-twos with the striker, Mudryk accrued the ball at the 1/2 of-volley simply out of doors the container earlier than slotting it beyond the keeper.

It turned into a great little bit of character skill, coupled with a few cute building up play.

Chelsea persisted with their prevailing streak in pre-season after a large win over Premier League opponents Brighton Hove & Albion today. The Blues were searching one of a kind beneathneath the brand new membership supervisor and that they have now no longer misplaced a game.

Despite the 2 video games being friendlies they were generating a few first rate performances that have brought about them triumphing the game. It appears the Argentine supervisor Mauricio Pochettino will take much less time to show round matters at Stamford Bridge

