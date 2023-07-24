SPORT

Mykhalio Mudryk shows absolute class with brilliant outside-the-box goal for Chelsea

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Mykhalio Mudryk showed his class with a brilliant individual goal for Chelsea in their pre-season game against Brighton.

The Ukrainian has struggled for shape for the Blues due to the fact that his €70 million (£sixty two million) pass to Chelsea in January.

However, as Mauricio Pochettino’s guys equipment up for the brand new season he’s proven why he can get again to the shape that introduced him to the membership.

The 22-year-antique picked up the ball simply inner Brighton’s 1/2 of earlier than gambling a few top notch hyperlink up play with new signing Nicolas Jackson.

Two brief one-twos with the striker, Mudryk accrued the ball at the 1/2 of-volley simply out of doors the container earlier than slotting it beyond the keeper.

It turned into a great little bit of character skill, coupled with a few cute building up play.

Chelsea persisted with their prevailing streak in pre-season after a large win over Premier League opponents Brighton Hove & Albion today. The Blues were searching one of a kind beneathneath the brand new membership supervisor and that they have now no longer misplaced a game.

Despite the 2 video games being friendlies they were generating a few first rate performances that have brought about them triumphing the game. It appears the Argentine supervisor Mauricio Pochettino will take much less time to show round matters at Stamford Bridge

Goldenguy (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How Chelsea Has Been Getting Their Fans Excited In The Pre-season In The US Ahead Of Next Season

7 mins ago

Video: 4 Reasons Sports Betting Canada More Complex People Think

14 mins ago

Why Do They Wet Soccer Fields Before and During Halftime?

19 mins ago

Video: I Wanna Play For Arsenal This Season -Balogun

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button