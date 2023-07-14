Mykhailo Mudryk’s Body Transformation Ahead Of Next Season

Mykhailo Mudryk was one of the players signed by Chelsea in last season and despite the brilliant performances of the Ukrainian with Shakthar Donetsk, he has not lived up to his potential at the London Club.

This has even made many people comparing him to Timo Werner who didn’t achieve much at the club much individually despite being one of the most hardworking players in the team.

However, with him volunteering to play for the Ukrainian youth team in a recently concluded European Championship tournament, there has been a massive body transformation witnessed from him and many people have in turn been predicting how he may transform positively as far as his performances are concerned in the coming new season.

Many players have been overwhelmed by the mounting pressures in bigger club they made moves to but this is apparently not the case with Mudryk looking at his mentality and works put in so far to improve himself.

