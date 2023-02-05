Mykhailo Mudryk could miss the West Ham game but four key players are available for Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were busy during the winter transfer window, having signed Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto among others.

According to reports coming from Football. London, Mykhailo Mudryk could miss the West Ham game but four key players return to boost Potter’s squad.

The report claims that speaking ahead of the trip to West Ham next weekend, Potter confirmed that the Ukraine forward, Mudryk is not fit for the game.

“He’s had a heavy cold this week and he was just feeling heavy-legged at halftime and we didn’t want to take a chance,” Potter said

The report adds that Chelsea will also have Raheem Sterling, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James available for the West Ham encounter.

“Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] are back in the squad, not ready for 90 minutes but in the squad,” Potter said.

