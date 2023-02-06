My Sister Is Better Than Some Premier League Player – Reece James Speaks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea’s player, Reece James have made it clear to the media that his sister who also plays for Chelsea, Lauren James is better than some of his male athletes, and he believes Lauren is one of the best female footballer in the planet.

While reacting to the media after Lauren James scored in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Tottenham yesterday, Reece James stated that the Lauren is arguably the best female footballer in the world, and she’s even better technically than some of the male footballers.

In his words, Reece James stated;

“I believe she’s the best woman footballer in the world, and will be for the next 10-15 years, without doubt.

Reece James added;

She’s technically better than some Premier League players.

Reece James had a very inspiring campaign with Chelsea last season, but he’s been on and off this season due to series of injuries.

