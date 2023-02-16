My Job Is To Score Goals Not To Have Plenty Touches During Game, I’m Not A Midfielder – Haaland

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man City’s striker, Erling Haaland has made it clear to the media that he’s not on the pitch to have plenty of touches of the ball but to do his job as a striker.

While reacting to the media, the towering striker noted that he’s happy to have scored so many goals this season for Man City, and he hopes to even score more this season.

He added that his primary role as a striker is to score goals and not to have plenty of touches of the ball just like a midfielder.

In his words, Erling Haaland stated;

Erling Haaland: “I don’t have to touch the ball every minute to enjoy the game. I have to be where I should be, which is in front of the goal. This is my focus. My job is to put the ball in the back of the net and to be in front. This is most important.”

