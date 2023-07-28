‘My Father Unhappy’, Oshoala Breaks Silence On Controversial Goal Celebration

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, says she knows her father is not happy with the way she celebrated when she scored in Nigeria’s 3-2 win against Australia, co-host of the tournament.

Oshoala, dubbed ‘Agba Baller,’ scored in the 72nd minute of the Falcons’ second Group B game on Thursday at Lang Park Stadium in Australia. According to Daily trust.

She started the game on the bench but came in at 1-1 in the second half, changing the course of the game.

Soon after her introduction, the Falcons received a corner kick, which culminated in a goal by Osinachi Ohale.

Oshoala brilliantly dragged the custodian and a defender to her right before sending the ball into the far corner for her own goal.

The attacker dashed for the corner flag and ripped her top off in a wild celebration, eliciting conflicting reactions from football fans.

In a Facebook post, the Barcelona Femeni striker stated that she was aware that her father was dissatisfied with her choice of celebration. According to Daily trust.

“My father is definitely not pleased with my choice of celebration, but Life is a collection of MOMENTS.” “#Alhamdulilah #Grateful #Moments,” she posted on Instagram.

