My Daughter’s Lips Turned Black Within 10mins And They Said She Died Of Cardiac Arrest –Mother Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The mother of 12-year-old Chrisland pupil, Whitney Adeniran who died during her school’s inter-house sports activities has cried out for justice over the death of her daughter.

The mother, Blessing Adeniran narrated that she went to Chrisland International school’s inter-house sport to watch her daughter participate in the match past and other sport activities. However, she did not see her daughter among those who participated in the activities. She said she became worried, so she called the driver and asked if her child was among those that he brought to the stadium.

The driver confirmed that Whitney was among the pupils he brought to the stadium. She said she then waited for some minutes but still didn’t see her daughter. After the match past was over, she said she went over to where the pupils are to check on her daughter.

While she was inquiring about her child’s whereabouts from her fellow pupils, one of her daughter’s colleagues told her that Whitney slumped and was rushed to the hospital just a few minutes ago.

“The boy said the girl that fainted, her name is Whitney. I heard them calling Whitney when they were pouring her water. I said my daughter’s name is Whitney Adeniran. I brought out my phone and I showed the boy her picture and he said this was the girl that fell.” –she narrated.

She added that there was no ambulance or any emergency provision at the stadium and she gathered that her daughter was conveyed to the hospital in the school bus. She asked for the name of the hospital and went there herself.

Upon getting to the hospital, she said she saw her daughter’s lifeless body, drenched and soaked to the skin with water. She said her lips and tongues had already turned black and when she carried her, she was sloppy.

“I went in there and I saw my daughter’s corpse. Desola did not say anything to me. I went in there and I met my daughter on her death bed. She was already dead. I went in there and I saw her. All these happened in less than 10 minutes.”

“She was already dead. She was drenched, soaked to the skin and water was dripping. I knelt down, I called on God, I shouted, I screamed. I felt her pulse, no pulse. I placed my hand on her chest, it was dead silent.”

“And let me state this, by the time I got there, my daughter’s lips had already turned black. Her tongue turned black. I shook her, I held her by her shirt. That picture you are seeing where she is lying down, I held her by her cloth, I jacked her up and I put her on my chest. I even carried her own my body but she was sloppy” –she cried out.

She said the Doctor told her that she suspected that Whitney died of Cardiac Arrest. However, she said her daughter does not have any pre-existing medical condition. She said her daughter was hale and hearty.

Watch Video

Gistnews01 (

)