My 1st Year In Benfica Was Very Bad For Me, But The 2nd Year Was An Explosion, Watch Out – Nunez

Liverpool star, Darwin Nunez has made it clear to the press that he’s aware of his current struggle in the Premier League, and he hopes to find a solution to it soon.

However, he noted that similar thing happened to him in his first year in Benfica, and he knows he will be better in Liverpool next year.

While reacting to the media, Nunez noted that he struggled in his first year in Benfica but the second year was an explosion for him.

In his words, Darwin Nunez stated;

“Something similar happened to me at Benfica. The 1st year went very badly for me and the second, I exploded. Here, I think it will be the same. […] I will give my best and I hope to have a little luck.”

Dawrin Nunez joined Liverpool earlier this season, and he has been very poor in front of goals.

