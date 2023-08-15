MUN – WOL: Two Penalty Situations Which Were Not Addressed by the Match Referee

Manchester United played against Wolverhampton Wanderers last night and though, the Red Devils won through a lone goal scored in the match, there are a number of controversial situations in the match.

However, many people think Manchester United should have win this match comfortably looking at how the match referee failed to assess some potential potential situations.

One of this is how they think the referee should have checked the VAR as Marcus Rashford’s headed ball apparently touched one of Wolves defenders’ arm and many believes this should have led to a penalty for the Reds.

Another situation like this is how the Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana’s effort to catch ball ended in him making strong contract with an opponent player which in turn led to the player heading down to the ground. This has even led to the suspension of the referee in charge as far as the English Premier League games are concerned.

