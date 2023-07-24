MUN vs WRE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United will begin their preparations for the 2023–24 season with a pre-season friendly against League Two side Wrexham on Wednesday morning in California.

The Red Devils will field an academy side, with the first team facing Real Madrid in Texas on Thursday morning, but it will be a full-strength Wrexham squad as the legendary Welsh club prepares for the start of their 2023–24 season back in the Football League.

Manchester United have been in fine form throughout pre-season, defeating Leeds United and Lyon in back-to-back games in Oslo and Edinburgh before heading to the United States for their tour.

The 20-time English champions defeated Arsenal 2-0 in New Jersey on Saturday evening, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scoring, and the first team is scheduled to play Real Madrid in Texas on Thursday.

Indeed, the game against Wrexham will provide a handful of teenagers with first-team experience, with an academy squad ready to take the field.

Wrexham began their preseason preparations with a 5-0 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday, but they were victors on Saturday evening, defeating LA Galaxy II 4-0.

Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin, and Anthony Forde all scored in the win over the Americans, and Phil Parkinson’s team will now look to beat a young Manchester United side.

Despite their financial might, Wrexham have been rather quiet throughout the summer season, only bringing in Will Boyle from Huddersfield Town, but more incomings are expected at the Racecourse Ground before the end of the transfer window.

KICKOFF TIME: Wrexham versus Manchester United match will go down on Wednesday at 3:30AM Nigerian time.

