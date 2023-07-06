MUN vs WOL: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For Premier League Opener

Manchester United will be budding to start their quest for glory in the upcoming English Premier League season on a remarkable note when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the campaign next month.

The Red Devils finished as the third-best team last season in Premier League, where they booked a slot in the UEFA Champions League. However, the Erik ten Hag-led team will be hoping to have a more improved campaign when the 2023-24 season begins in August to end their long-time wait for the league title fortune.

Manchester United defeated Fulham 2-1 in their last game of the 2022-23 English Premier League season, and they will be looking for another victory when they square off against Wolverhampton to commence the new league season on a promising note.

Wolves, on the other hand, will enter the game against Manchester United after their disappointing 5-0 loss to Arsenal in their last Premier League outing, and they will be looking for a victory over the Red Devils to bounce back to the winning ways.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Manchester United will face Wolverhampton on Monday, August 14 for their first English Premier League game of the 2023-24 season at Old Trafford Stadium. The kickoff time for the Premier League opener has been scheduled to begin at exactly 8 PM (Nigerian Time).

