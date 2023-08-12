MUN vs WOL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

The Theatre of Dreams will host Gary O’Neil’s Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, when Manchester United host their Midlands counterparts in Premier League gameweek one.

While the Red Devils prepare for a second season under Erik ten Hag’s watchful eye, their guests are in turmoil following the expected, albeit untimely, resignation of Julen Lopetegui.

Ten Hag had a good first season as Manchester United manager, qualifying for the Champions League with a podium place and adding another EFL Cup to the trophy case. He was also required to lead his team through months of ownership instability during his initial season in England.

Man United finished third behind Arsenal and Manchester City thanks to an outstanding defensive record at Old Trafford, conceding a league-low 10 goals in front of their own fans all season while also inflicting EFL Cup final misery on Newcastle United to end a six-year silverware drought.

Wolves, on the other hand, failed to win any of their final eight Premier League road games in the 2022–23 season, including a 2-0 loss to Manchester United on May 13, and with only 12 goals on rival turf to show for their efforts last season, hopes of an opening-day giant killing are slim, to say the least.

Wolves start the first gameweek of the season with a near-perfect team, although Matheus Cunha remains a little doubt owing to a minor injury that caused him to miss a few days of training last week.

O’Neil, on the other hand, believes the Brazilian forward will be fine to play at Old Trafford, and he will surely spearhead the charge if fit enough following the departures of misfiring duo Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez.

KICKOFF TIME: Wolves versus Manchester United match will go down on Monday at 8PM Nigerian time.

