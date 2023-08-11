MUN VS WOL: How Manchester united Could Lineup With Onana, Hojlund, Mount And Rashford

Manchester united vs wolves

Man United have had a successful transfer window after several seasons. However, their success won’t matter if they can’t compete for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils will start the 2023/24 season on Monday against Wolves at Old Trafford. With the strong performances in the summer transfer window, Manchester United are expected to be the favorites for a victory.

Erik ten Hag had a great first season with Man United, winning a trophy and securing a place in the Champions League. Now, his next goal is to lead his team in challenging Manchester City and Arsenal for the EPL trophy.

Man United won both their matches against Wolves in the league last season. It will be exciting to see how Ten Hag arranges his team now that he has received significant support. The Man United management has diligently ensured that the Dutch coach’s needs are met, leaving Ten Hag with limited excuses unlike previous managers in this campaign.

Players like Tyrell Malacia, Amad, and Anthony Martial are injured and will not be available for the season opener. However, ETH has a sufficiently large squad and is not concerned.

Manchester United has not offered a new contract to David De Gea, but they have made a significant signing under the ETH era with Andre Onana. The manager has made it clear that he wants a goalkeeper who excels in playing with their feet, and Onana fits that description, being a world-class keeper who is skilled in building play from the back.

In central defense, Martinez and Varane will partner, while Luke Shaw and Wan-Bissaka will be the starting full-backs. Although there have been rumors linking United with Benjamin Pavard, even if they are lucky, completing the transfer within the next few days may not be possible.

Last season, Eriksen and Casemiro played as the central midfielders, but Man United has signed Mason Mount, who will immediately join the starting lineup, replacing Christian Eriksen.

It will be fascinating to see how United’s midfield trio operates, as Mason Mount is versatile and can play in different roles. People are eager to find out if he and Casemiro will form a double central pivot or if Ten Hag will take a bold approach by pushing Casemiro deeper and positioning Mount further forward alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Garancho had an impressive previous season and a strong pre-season, but we believe the Manchester United manager will begin the match against Wolves with him on the bench. The latest addition, Rasmus Hojlund, will undoubtedly lead the attack, resulting in Marcus Rashford taking up a position on the left-hand side.

Garnacho is limited to playing on the left flank, so he will likely have to settle for a substitute appearance on Monday. The Man United manager has great confidence in the young winger but wants to be cautious and not overwhelm him from the very beginning of the season. Ten Hag wants Garnacho to prove himself throughout the season, especially as the Red Devils will be competing on multiple fronts, providing him with numerous opportunities to climb up the ranks.

Jadon Sancho had a challenging previous season, and time is running out for the English international. If he fails to impress his manager in the first half of the season, there is a high possibility that Ten Hag will authorize his sale in January.

