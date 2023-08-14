MUN VS WOL: How Manchester United could line up without Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United will be without their new centre forward when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Hojlund is suffering a back stress and that is why his United career doesn’t begin thus weekend or even until the next international break as Erik ten Hag wants to give him time to recover fully from his back injury.

Here is how Manchester United can lineup without their new star.

Formation: 4-1-2-3

With the acquisition of Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag is likely going to vary his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to a more attacking 4-1-2-3. This would mean sitting Casemiro in front of the centrebacks and pushing both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount forwards.

Although this could cause problems fro United given Casemiro’s lack of pace unless one of Mason Mount or Bruno Fernandes regularly tracks back to help in defensive duties.

Diogo Dalot has started majority of Man United’s preseason friendlies and would likely get the start for the season opener over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are almost undroppable at the moment while Andre Onana should make his official debut.

In the absence of Hojlund, Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the line on the centre of attack and would be supported by Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Garnacho is a good shout to start at left wing too given his own good performances on preseason but ten Hag might prefer to use him as a super-sub.

Manchester United vs potential XI vs Wolves:

