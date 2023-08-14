MUN VS WOL: 3 Worst Mistakes Made By Erik Ten Hag In The Starting Lineup Against Wolverhampton

Manchester United will host Wolverhampton at Old Trafford on Monday, as Gary O’Neil’s squad faces a tough challenge. The Red Devils aim to launch their new season on a positive note, while Gary O’Neil hopes to secure a valuable point at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag has included summer signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount in his starting lineup. Now, let’s analyze three notable decisions made by Erik Ten Hag in the starting lineup against Wolverhampton.

1. It would have been wiser for Erik Ten Hag to select Diogo Dalot for the starting lineup instead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Portuguese defender exhibits greater attacking prowess compared to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

2. A strategic adjustment could have involved Anthony Martial taking the number nine position, and Marcus Rashford replacing Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing. Garnacho’s impact would have been better utilized coming off the bench.

3. A more suitable choice might have been starting Christian Eriksen in place of Mason Mount in the central midfield. The former Chelsea midfielder is still finding his footing at Manchester United.

