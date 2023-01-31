MUN vs WHU: Match Preview, Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The English FA Cup Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the English FA Cup title alive when they face West Ham United in their next game of the campaign.

The Red Devils will be going into the FA Cup game after their impressive 3-1 victory over Reading in their last game of the campaign, and they will be looking for another victory over West Ham United to advance to the next phase of the campaign.

West Ham United, on the other hand, will enter the contest after their impressive 2-0 victory over Derby County in their last outing, and they will be looking for another victory over Manchester United to continue with their fine form in the competition.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Manchester United will play host to West Ham United in their next English FA Cup game on Wednesday, Match 1, at Old Trafford Stadium. The all-English Premier League team FA Cup showdown is expected to begin at exactly 9 PM Nigerian time.

