MUN vs TOT: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday evening, Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United at their North London headquarters in gameweek two of the 2023–24 Premier League season.

Last weekend, Ange Postecoglou’s side drew 2-2 away to London rivals Brentford, while the Red Devils earned a controversial 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Adjusting to life without Harry Kane strutting in the final third of the pitch, Tottenham still adopted Postecoglou’s forward-thinking ethos in their Premier League opener against Brentford last weekend, where a humorous problem with the water supply caused the match to be delayed.

While on the road, the Spurs scored first from a Cristian Romero strike, but their unresolved defensive problem resurfaced as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa turned the game around for the Bees, who were without their talented striker Ivan Toney.

Some lucky stars were being counted at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday night. Manchester United barely won against Wolves, thanks to a goal by Raphael Varane. However, Erik ten Hag had many concerns as Gary O’Neil’s team surprised them with unexpected attacks.

Andre Onana did a good job for the most part, but he had a scary moment towards the end. He collided with Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty box, but the referee and VAR official did not think it was a penalty.

The Red Devils have won their last five Premier League games in a row, but they finished the 2022–23 season with just three victories from their final 10 games on the road, including a 2-2 draw with Ryan Mason’s Tottenham.

Ten Hag’s team gave up a two-goal lead to draw with the Lilywhites that day, but Manchester United now travels to North London having avoided defeat in each of their previous five games with Tottenham, whose most recent victory in this matchup was their astounding 6-1 Old Trafford victory in October 2020.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur match will go down on Saturday at 5:30PM Nigerian time.

