MUN vs RMD: How Manchester United Could Lineup For Blockbuster Club-Friendly Match On Thursday

Manchester United will have a chance to wrap up their pre-season tour of the United States on an impressive note when they square off against Spanish LaLiga giants Real Madrid in the early hours of Thursday, July 27 in Texas.

The Red Devils will be going into the clash off the back of their disappointing 3-1 loss to the recently promoted League Two side, Wrexham in the early hours of Wednesday in San Diego, CA, USA. However, Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag presented an academy side for the game, as the senior players were reserved for the game against Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag is now expected to name a very strong team for the game against Real Madrid, as Andre Onana is expected to get his debut. While the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, and Mason Mount are also to make the lineup.

Check out the full possible lineup for the game below:

