MUN vs RED: Facts, The Referee Possible Lineup, And All You Need To Know About The Match

The fourth round of the 2022–23 FA Cup competition is set to be a thrilling affair as Manchester United face Reading at Old Trafford. After a difficult start to the season, Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways and progress to the fifth round of the competition.

Manchester United have been inconsistent in the league this season, but they have looked strong in cup competitions, winning all three of their games in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup so far.

Reading, on the other hand, have been in poor form in the league, currently sitting in fourteenth place in the Championship and looking for promotion to the Premier League.

The two sides have met just three times in the FA Cup, with Manchester United winning all three matches. However, Reading have been in excellent form recently and could cause an upset.

The Referee: Darren England

– Manchester United’s potential lineup

GK – David De Gea

DMR – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DML – Tyrell Malacia

DC – Victor Lindelöf

DC – Harry Maguire

DMC – Scott McTominay

MC – Fred

AMC – Christian Eriksen

AMR – Alejandro Garnacho

AML – Anthony Elanga

FC – Wout Weghorst

It is difficult to predict who will win this match, but Manchester United will be the favourites going into the game. They have a wealth of experience and quality in their squad, as well as home-field advantage. Additionally, Reading have never beaten Manchester United in the FA Cup.

That being said, Reading will be no pushover and could cause an upset. They have a strong defence and could frustrate Manchester United with their disciplined approach. The result could come down to which team takes its chances that day.

Either way, this match promises to be an exciting one, with both sides looking to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this intriguing contest, but one thing is certain: Manchester United will be the team to beat.

