MUN vs REA: Match Preview, Kick-off Time, and Potential Lineups

Location and start time of the match Manchester United will play Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup at 21:00 WAT.

Match Preview In the previous round of the competition, United defeated Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Antony scored, and Conor Coady scored an own goal for United.

The Red Devils will enter this match having defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday at the City Ground Stadium.

Reading advanced to this stage after defeating Watford 2-0 in the previous round. However, they will be traveling to Old Trafford after losing 4-0 to Stoke City in the Championship.

They will enter this match as the clear underdogs, having won just four of their last ten matches across all competitions.

Team Manchester United players Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, and Diogo Dalot probably won’t play in tomorrow’s game because they didn’t play in their previous games.

Following Luke Shaw’s illness-related absence from their most recent match, it is likely that Tyrell Malacia will continue to play left defender.

Facundo Pellistri, an Uruguayan forward, may be selected ahead of Antony for the match due to the Brazilian’s lack of success in his previous starts.

Possible Organization: 4-2-3-1

A possible XI for the Start: Butland; Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, and Malacia; Fred Casemiro; Eriksen, Pellistri, and Garnacho; Weghorst.

After injuring his ankle in the match against Queen’s Park Rangers, Reading FC’s Andy Carrol has resumed training but is unlikely to play.

Sam Hutchinson will miss the game, and Liam Moore is also a question for the contest.

Possible Organization: 3-4-1-2

A possible lineup for the XI: Bouzanis; Moore, Holmes, and Dann; McIntyre, Ejaria, and Yiadom; Azeez; Joo, long.

