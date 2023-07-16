MUN vs OLY: Manchester Utd Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Game

Manchester United will be aiming to make it two straight victories in a row when they take on the French Ligue 1 outlet, Olympique Lyon in their next warm-up game this midweek, as they continue with their preparation for the upcoming season.

The English Premier League side will be going into the club-friendly matchup off the back of their convincing 2-0 win over the recently relegated Leeds United in their opening game of the summer pre-season campaign, and they will be hoping to build on the victory when they face Olympique Lyon.

Team :

Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of the game against Lyon following the return of many of their first-team players who missed the game against Leeds United. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony Santos, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen Tyrell Malacia, and Marcus Rashford are all back in training with the Red after the expiration of their break.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup vs Lyon:

Heaton: Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Rashford.

Kickoff Time:

Manchester United will face Lyon in their second summer pre-season on Wednesday, July 19, and the game is expected to begin at exactly 2 PM(Nigerian Time).

Photo Source: Getty Images

