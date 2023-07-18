MUN vs OL: Team News, Match Preview, Kickoff Time, Date, and Venue

Manchester United is scheduled to take on Lyon at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. The exciting pre-season friendly promises to showcase top-tier football action and is eagerly anticipated by fans of both clubs. Pre-season friendlies offer an opportunity for teams to fine-tune their strategies, assess new signings, and provide crucial match practice ahead of the upcoming campaign.

As Manchester United look to build on their previous season’s successes, they will be eager to test their success against formidable opponents like Lyon. Manchester United’s head coach, who is likely to be at the helm for this encounter, will use the game as an opportunity to assess the team’s performance in preparation for the competitive season ahead.

Team .

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Inter Milan for the signature of Andre Onana. The Cameroonian shotstopper will travel to Manchester to have his medical at the Carrington training complex, with Ten Hag keen on jetting off to the USA for the remaining preseason games after Lyon clash. They are also keen on Rasmus Hojlund and reports have it that the club is set to make an official bid.

Kickoff Time.

The much anticipated game is scheduled to kick-off at exactly 2:00 pm Nigerian time and 14:00 UK time.

Date and venue.

Manchester United will go head to head with French Ligue 1 giants Lyon at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

