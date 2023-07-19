MUN vs OL: Manchester United First Team Players Who Could Start Today Against Lyon

Manchester United is set to face Lyon in a highly anticipated preseason friendly at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. As the new season approaches, fans will be thrilled to see first-team players return to action after a well-deserved break following their international commitments. The clash promises to showcase exciting football, with both teams aiming to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming campaign.

With the iconic Murrayfield Stadium serving as the venue, football fans will be eagerly awaiting the spectacle as Manchester United aim to build on their win against Leeds United. Against Leeds United, a few of Manchester United first team players were present at the game, because of the one week more break granted by Erik Ten Hag.

As it stands, Erik Ten Hag will have a fully fit squad to face Ligue 1 side Lyon, but will also be keen on handing his young academy stars more playing time as the preseason moves gradually come thick and fast. However, this is the right opportunity for Ten Hag to test his new tactics ahead of the upcoming new season and make sure the players perfect them before the season kicks off.

Here are Manchester United first team players Erik Ten Hag could start today and here is how they could set up their team.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)