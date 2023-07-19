MUN vs OL: 4-1-2-3 Lineup Erik Ten Hag Could Experiment Against Lyon In Preseason

As Manchester United look to build on their previous season’s successes, Erik Ten Hag’s men will be eager to test their success against a strong opponent like Lyon. Manchester United’s manager will use the game as an opportunity to assess the team’s performance in preparation for the competitive season ahead.

The club is scheduled to take on Lyon at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. The exciting pre-season friendly promises to showcase top-tier football action and is eagerly anticipated by fans of both clubs. Pre-season matches offer an opportunity for teams to fine-tune their strategies, assess new signings, and provide crucial match practice ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United new signing Mason Mount will likely have an opportunity to play with more first team players against Lyon. The likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and the rest returned to the Carrington training complex on Saturday to train ahead of the upcoming preseason games. The team will be the last United will play in England before traveling to the United States.

Andre Onana is also set to fly to Manchester to complete his medical and move to the Theater of Dreams, ahead of his £42M plus £4M in add-ons. He is expected to complete his medical and paperwork on time to fly with the squad to the United States. The club is also working on bringing a centre forward, which is their priority target this summer and reports have it that they are set to bid for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

However, the Red Devils manager and the squad will be focusing on their preseason game against Lyon and the upcoming one in the United States. Here is how the team could line up to beat French Ligue 1 side Lyon at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

moshemosheifeanyi (

)