MUN VS NOT: Manchester United Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Crucial Game

The Premier League is set to resume this weekend with a thrilling lineup of matches. Among them, Nottingham Forest will face off against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team in a crucial showdown at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 26th at 3pm.

Nottingham Forest is currently holding the 10th spot in the Premier League standings and has shown great determination in this season’s matches. They recently secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Sheffield United, demonstrating their ability to rise to the occasion. They will undoubtedly need to maintain their hard work and strive for a similar outcome in this upcoming match.

In contrast, Manchester United finds themselves in the 12th position in the league table at the moment and has not been performing at their usual high standards. The Red Devils experienced a disappointing setback in their last game, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. They now face the challenge of regrouping and bouncing back with a stronger performance this weekend.

Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United has shown signs of progress, although their performance in the first two games of the season has been underwhelming. While the Red Devils possess the capability to deliver a powerful performance, they will be relying on their key players to step up and make a significant impact in the upcoming match on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, possesses the potential to spring a surprise and has displayed noticeable improvement in their recent performances. However, on paper, Manchester United holds the advantage in terms of team strength and quality. As a result, it is expected that they should emerge victorious in this encounter.

According to reports, the £72 million striker is getting closer to being fully fit after joining the club with a back injury. This injury has prevented him from making his debut so far.

However, Erik ten Hag, the coach, might decide not to put Hojlund in the starting lineup, even if he is no longer injured. This is despite his team’s difficulties in scoring goals this season.

