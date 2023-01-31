SPORT

MUN vs NOT: Manchester United Injury List Ahead Of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final Game

Manchester United will be bidding to keep their hopes of winning the EFL Carabao Cup alive on Wednesday when they square off against Nottingham Forest in the reverse fixture of their semi-final encounter at Old Trafford.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will be going into the EFL Cup contest after their 3-1 victory over Reading in their last English FA Cup game last week, and they will be aiming to build on the recent impressive form when they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at home.

However, the Red Devils will be going into the game against Nottingham Forest without the services of some of their key players due to their respective injuries.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, and Christian Eriksen will not be available for selection against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday due to their respective injuries.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay could also miss the Carabao Cup semi-final contest due to the injuries they sustained a few days ago.

