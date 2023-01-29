MUN vs NOT: How Erik ten Hag Could Lineup His Team For The Carabao Cup semi-final Game On Wednesday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be hoping to register their second straight victory over Nottingham Forest this midweek when both teams meet in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final encounter at Old Trafford Stadium.

The Red Devils won the first leg of the two-legged encounter 3-0 last midweek at City Ground Stadium, and they will be looking for another victory to seal their spot in the finals of the campaign.

How will Erik ten Hag line up his team for the game against Nottingham Forest?

Manchester United could be going into the contest without the services of the likes of Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, and Christian Eriksen due to their respective injuries.

However, Erik ten Hag is expected to name a strong squad for the game where the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, and Antony Santos are all expected to make the starting lineup against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup vs Nottingham:

De Gea: Malacia, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Casemiro, Fernandes, Fred, Antony, Rashford, and Weghorst.

