MUN vs NOT: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

– Facts and other important things to know about the match

The 2022/23 EFL Cup semifinals have been a source of much anticipation for Manchester United fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the team’s return to the competition. Tonight, Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the semi-final, with the Red Devils having won the first leg in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Manchester United have been in impressive form in the competition so far, having seen off the challenges of both Burnley and Aston Villa. Their attacking quality was on show in the first leg, with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro all getting on the scoresheet.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have put up a brave fight in the competition and have shown that they are more than capable of causing an upset. However, if they are to stand any chance of advancing to the final, they will need to produce an extraordinary performance.

The game is likely to be an entertaining one, with both teams possessing a wealth of attacking talent. The likes of Jesse Lingard, Renan Lodi, and Brennan Johnson for Nottingham Forest and Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Woghorst for Manchester United will all be looking to make their mark on the game.

The Referee: Peter Bankes

– Manchester United’s Potential Lineup

GK – David De Gea

DMR – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DML – Tyrell Malacia

DC – Victor Lindelof

DC – Lisandro Martinez

DMC – Casemiro

MC – Fred

AMC – Bruno Fernandes

AMR – Antony

AML – Marcus Rashford

FC – Wout Woghorst

In terms of who is likely to win the game, it is hard to look past Manchester United. The Red Devils have been in imperious form in the competition so far, and their experience in the competition could prove to be the difference. Nottingham Forest will be looking to cause an upset, but ultimately, it is hard to see past Manchester United progressing to the final.

