MUN vs NOT: Facts, Potential Lineup, The Referee, Injuries, And All You Need To Know

As the English Premier League gathers pace in the 2023–24 season, Manchester United faces a challenging encounter against Nottingham Forest in the third round. The match promises to be a test of character for the Red Devils, who are grappling with injury setbacks and an underwhelming start to the campaign. In this article, we delve into the impending clash, potential lineups, the referee, the injury concerns plaguing Manchester United, and the potential outcome of the match.

Photo credit: evening standard

The matchup:

Old Trafford sets the stage for this showdown between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. Two clubs with distinct histories and ambitions meet in what promises to be a gripping contest. Nottingham Forest, seeking to make a statement against a Premier League giant, will aim to capitalise on Manchester United’s early-season struggles.

Potential Lineups:

Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag is likely to field a lineup that emphasises control in midfield and dynamic attacking play. Key players like Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo could lead the charge, aiming to unlock Nottingham Forest’s defence.

The referee is Stuart Attwell.

Stuart Attwell is the designated referee for this encounter. Known for his adherence to the rules and ability to manage high-pressure situations, Attwell’s presence ensures a fair and competitive contest. Both teams will aim to play within the rules and put on a spectacle for their fans.

Injury Concerns:

Manchester United’s injury list has grown, posing a significant challenge for the club. Left-back Luke Shaw’s absence due to a muscle issue is a notable setback, compounded by the unavailability of deputy left-back Tyrell Malacia. The absence of key players like Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund further strains United’s resources, making squad selection a tricky task for Ten Hag.

Imjohn (

)