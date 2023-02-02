MUN vs NEW: March Preview, Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Carabao Cup Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Newcastle United will compete in the finals of the 2022-23 EFL Carabao Cup, where the two Premier League teams will be looking for a victory to win the competition’s ultimate prize.

The Red Devils will be going into the high-profile game after they overthrew Nottingham Forest in the semi-final phase of the campaign, and they will be bidding to cap their recent fine form by winning the title when they face Newcastle United in the final.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, eliminated Southampton in the semi-final phase of the EFL Carabao Cup, and they will be looking for another victory over the Red Devils to win the title.

Match Date and Venue

Manchester United and Newcastle United will square off against each other in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, February 26, at Wembley Stadium.

Kickoff Time:

The much anticipated Carabao Cup contest is expected to begin at exactly 5:30 PM Nigerian time.

