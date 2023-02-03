MUN vs NEW: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Carabao Cup Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will have a chance to win their first trophy of the season when they face Newcastle United in the final of the 2022-23 EFL Carabao Cup later this month.

The Red Devils will be going into the game after their back-to-back victory over Nottingham Forest in the semi-final phase of the Carabao Cup, and they will be looking for another victory over Newcastle United to win the title.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, defeated Southampton in the semi-final phase of the campaign, and they will also be looking for another victory over Manchester United to emerge as the winners of the competition.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Manchester United and Newcastle United will confront each other in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, February 26, at Wembley Stadium. The kickoff time for the game has been scheduled for 5:30 PM Nigerian time.

Manchester United have won their last four matches in the Carabao Cup, can the Red Devils get another victory over Newcastle United to win the trophy?

