MUN vs LYN: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Match

Manchester United will be bidding to make it two straight victories in a row when they confront the French Ligue 1 side Lyon in the next game of their pre-season campaign.

The Red Devils will be going into the test game off the back of their convincing 2-0 win over Leeds United in their pre-season opener on Wednesday in Norway, and they will be looking for another victory over Lyon to continue with their preparation for the 2023-24 campaign.

The French Ligue 1 side, on the other hand, will enter the warm-up match after their 3-1 loss to OG Nice in their last outing, and they will be looking for a victory over the English Premier League side to bounce back ahead of the new season.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Manchester United will face Lyon in their second pre-season game of the summer on Wednesday, July 19, at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland. The club-friendly match has been scheduled to begin at 2 PM (Nigerian Time).

Waskco (

)