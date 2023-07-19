MUN vs LYN: Match Preview And Kickoff Time For Today’s Club-Friendly Matchup In Edinburgh

Manchester United will be bidding to step up their pre-season preparations when they face French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in their second friendly at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh later today. The Red Devils will be aiming to build on last week’s 2-0 win over Leeds United. Recall that two second-half goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill plugged a routine victory for the Erik ten Hag-led team, who deployed a different XI in each half of the game.

However, Erik ten Hag has named a 24-man squad for the clash with Lyon, welcoming the likes of Donny van de Beek and Antony Santos into the fold after they missed the clash with Leeds United through injury. The Red Devils also welcomed their international group back to Carrington over the weekend, but nobody from that group will feature in Edinburgh today. And It implies those that who featured against Leeds United last week, especially the younger players who were involved in the squad that traveled to Oslo, will be striving to grab Ten Hag’s attention for a second time. While those that were on international duty last month will make their first appearances of pre-season against Arsenal in New Jersey this weekend.

Kickoff Time:

The club-friendly game will commence at exactly 2 PM today.

