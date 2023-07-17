MUN vs LYN: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United go to Edinburgh on Wednesday for their second pre-season friendly of the summer, as French giants Lyon take on their English counterparts at Murrayfield Stadium.

Both clubs started the pre-season with wins, with the Red Devils defeating Leeds United with two unanswered goals and Les Gones defeating Dutch outfit De Treffers.

With a number of Manchester United’s international representatives recuperating from their previous exploits, the stage was set for Erik ten Hag’s promising young players to make their mark in Oslo as Manchester United and Leeds embarked on a Scandinan tour for their first pre-season friendly.

Following a scoreless first 45 minutes, Ten Hag made his customary slew of changes at halftime, and young attacking duo Noah Emeran and Joe Hugill both found a way through in the second 45 to record a 2-0 win for the EFL Cup holders last Wednesday.

Lens and Athletic Bilbao will also put Manchester United to the test before the start of the new Premier League season, and while the Red Devils are showing early indications of reclaiming their former greatness, the same cannot be said about their French opponents.

Lyon, who previously dominated the French football landscape while Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United ruled the show in England in the 2000s, have since found it impossible to keep up with the Paris Saint-Germain financial juggernaut, while Lille, Lens, Monaco, and Marseille have also maintained their dominance over the seven-time Ligue 1 champions.

A huge era of change in both the dugout and the boardroom saw long-serving president Jean-Michel Aulas stand down after 36 years of service, while Peter Bosz’s stormy tenure ended in October, allowing ex-Manchester United player Laurent Blanc to take over.

During a brief layover in the Netherlands, Lyon went down to play amateur outfit De Treffers, and Blanc’s side won 2-1 thanks to a late Jeff Reine-Adelaide penalty after Tino Kadewere had cancelled out Coen Maertzdorf’s goal.

The friendly schedule does not get any better for Blanc, whose side also faces Molenbeek, Celta Vigo, and Crystal Palace following the Frenchman’s homecoming with Manchester United, who most recently defeated Les Gones 2-1 on aggregate in the 2007-08 Champions League en route to European success.

With Ten Hag obviously gloomy about his side’s international players’ availability for Wednesday’s friendly, a makeshift Red Devils XI may not have it all their own way at Murrayfield.

KICKOFF TIME: Lyon versus Manchester United match will go down on Wednesday at 2PM Nigerian time.

