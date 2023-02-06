MUN vs LUFC: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will try to extend their winning streak at Old Trafford to 14 games in all competitions when they face Leeds United in the first of two meetings in a week in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s ten men defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at the weekend, while the Whites’ relegation fears were exacerbated by a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag’s team is comfortably in third place in the Premier League table, and Manchester City are now just three points clear of their local rivals following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Those early-season losses to Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion feel like an eternity ago for Erik ten Hag’s team, who are in the driving seat for Champions League football as they sit comfortably in the 3rd spot in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have won each of their last 13 home games, and a fourth straight victory in all competitions only helps them gain momentum as they prepare for their two-legged Europa League match against Barcelona and the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United later this month.

Fierce previous matches between Manchester United and Leeds have been strongly committed to history for those in white, whose brief three-game undefeated streak in all tournaments came to an end against Forest last time out.

Brennan Johnson’s sublime 14th-minute volley settled the match, and despite their best efforts, Leeds were unable to find a way past spirited Forest debutant Keylor Navas, extending their miserable winless Premier League run.

Leeds United are now winless in seven top-flight games since their thrilling 4-3 victory over Bournemouth on November 5, with only goal difference separating them from dropping below the dotted line after Everton moved level on points with the Whites by defeating leaders Arsenal.

Furthermore, seven of Leeds’ last nine Premier League away matches have ended in defeat, and their record against teams in the top three is not encouraging, with Leeds drawing one and losing seven of their last eight Premier League encounters against sides starting the matchday in the top three.

KICKOFF TIME: Leeds United versus Manchester United match will go down on Wednesday at 9PM Nigerian time.

