MUN vs LEN: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United will begin their preparations for the 2023–24 Premier League season with a pre-season match against Lens on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also scheduled to play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with the club playing two more games before their Premier League opening against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but this will be Lens’ final summer encounter, with their Ligue 1 season commencing on August 13 against Brest.

Manchester United played six pre-season games this summer, winning the first three against Leeds United, Lyon, and Arsenal before losing the following three against Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

The match against Wrexham involved an academy side, so the first team technically lost twice this summer, losing 2-0 to Real Madrid on July 26 and 3-2 to Dortmund last weekend, with the match against the Bundesliga giants capping off their pre-season tour of the United States.

Erik ten Hag’s team will now play Lens and Athletic Bilbao on Saturday and Sunday before returning to the 2023–24 Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.

Lens, meanwhile, had an outstanding 2022–23 season, finishing second in Ligue 1, just one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain, qualifying them for the 2023–24 Champions League group stage.

Lens has only won Ligue 1 once before, in 1998, and has finished runners-up five times, with the past season being their highest finish since 2002.

The club’s key players were always going to be difficult to keep this summer, and the two prominent exits have been Lois Openda, who has moved to RB Leipzig in a big-money exchange, and Seko Fofana, who has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Franck Haise’s side has bolstered their squad with the signing of a number of players, including Andy Diouf, Angelo Fulgini, and Oscar Cortes.

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester United versus Lens match will go down on Saturday at 12:45PM Nigerian time.

