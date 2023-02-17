MUN vs LEI: Team News, Match Preview, Kickoff Time, and Possible Lineup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be preparing to return to action against Leicester City just a few days after their crunch and difficult clash with Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in the Europa League round of 32. The game was a very tough one for both sides who ventured into the game to grab a win.

The Red Devils will be keen on grabbing a win against the Foxes to keep their title hope intact with Arsenal slipping down the ladder. Manchester City is now the league leader with a goal difference, but Arsenal still has a game in hand to overthrow the Manchester side.

Team .

Manchester United will welcome the presence of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer against Leicester City but will lose Casemiro to suspension. The Brazilian has served two of his three-game suspensions and will be available after the Leicester City game.

The likes of Scott McTominay, Van De Beek, and Eriksen are long-term absentees, but Antony and Anthony Martial are expected to return in time to face Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League clash.

Kickoff Time and Date.

Manchester United will welcome the Foxes to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon by 3:00 pm.

Possible Lineup.

David De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Sabitzer, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst, Sancho.

