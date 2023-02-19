MUN vs LEI: Rashford vs Iheanacho Head-To-Head Stats This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are currently set to host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, with the Red Devils set to maintain their fine form and return to winning ways at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils endured a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou Stadium on Thursday and Marcus Rashford was one of the best players that night.

The Englishman has been in red-hot form, scoring goal upon goal since the World Cup ended. He’s in joint top scorer with Victor Osimhen of goals scored after the World Cup. Rashford has no doubt equaled and broken several records this season, scoring 25 goals and 7 assists for Manchester United in all competitions.

Iheanacho on the other hand has rejuvenated during the second half of the season, with a series of injuries halting his performance this season. Despite returning from injury just a few weeks, the Super Eagles forward played a crucial role in beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian international has only 16 appearances for the Foxes in the premier league, with most of his appearances coming from the bench. He has scored 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.

