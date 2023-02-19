MUN vs LEI: How Erik ten Hag Could Lineup His Team For Today’s Premier League Match At Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will resume with more game-week 24 matches later today, and Manchester United will be bidding to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive when they face Leicester City this afternoon at Old Trafford.

Fresh from the impressive 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoff last Thursday, the Red Devils will be looking for a much-needed victory over the Foxes to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League standings.

How will Erik ten Hag lineup his team for today’s Premier League showdown against Leicester City?

The Manchester United boss is expected to make changes to the team that started in the Europa League game against Barcelona, as the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer that missed the game due to suspension are expected to return to the starting lineup today.

Casemiro will not be available for the selection today, as he will be serving his third match ban following the red card he received against Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.

The likes of Antony Santos, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek are all expected to miss today’s Premier League match due to their injuries.

Check out the possible starting lineup vs Leicester below:

Manchester United defeated Leicester City 1-0 the last time both teams met in the Premier League, can the Red Devils get another victory today?

