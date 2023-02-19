MUN VS LEI: Best Manchester United Players In The First Half Against Leicester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United was very sloppy with their passes in the opening 20 minutes of the first half. The visitors forced Manchester United’s goalkeeper David De Gea to make two incredible saves in the first half. Let’s take a look at the three worst Manchester United players in the first half against Leicester City.

1. Marcus Rashford continued with his incredible form for Manchester United this season. The attacker scored his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions against the visitors.

2. Bruno Fernandes was the creative hub of the team. He created a lot of goalscoring chances for Manchester United and Marcus Rashford was able to convert from his incredible pass. He also created a goalscoring chance for Diogo Dalot who missed it.

3. David De Gea made two incredible saves to keep Manchester United in the game. He denied Leicester City’s in-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho a goal after the Nigerian headed a cross from his teammate.

