MUN vs LEI: 4-2-3-1 Formidable Formation Ten Hag Could Deploy To Beat Leicester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be preparing to return to Premier League action against Leicester City just a few days after their crunch and difficult clash with Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona in the Europa League round of 32. The game was a very tough one for both sides who ventured into the game to grab a win.

Manchester United fell through after former Chelsea player Marcos Alonso headed home Raphinha’s beautiful corner kick. United responded just a few minutes after the goal, with Marcus Rashford scoring his 22nd goal of the season. The Red Devils went in front after Jules Kounde was forced to hit his net, but Raphinha’s cross went past David De Gea to the goalpost.

The Red Devils will now be waiting for them at Old Trafford, but before then, Manchester United will have to keep up with their league challenge as they face Brenden Rodgers’ Leicester City at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are six points below the league leaders and Arsenal, but they are still considered challengers because of their impressive run of form this season. Ten Hag has upgraded the team and channeled them in the right direction, and here is how he could lineup against Leicester City to close more gaps on league leaders.

Marayanatha (

)