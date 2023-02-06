MUN vs LEE: What You Need To Know As Man United Host Leeds at Old Trafford.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are currently preparing for its next game which will be against Leeds United at Old Trafford. The game will kick off just a few days after the Red Devils narrowly beat Crystal Palace to grab a much-needed and crucial three points against Patrick Viera’s men at the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik Ten Hag and his boys will be without their key midfielder Casemiro after he was shown a red card against the Eagles on Saturday evening. The Brazilian grabbed Will Hughes on the throat after Antony was badly fouled by Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp and the Video Assistant Referee decided to punish him.

Eriksen is still out and the United medical team revealed that he could return in mid-April. Van De Beek is out until the end of the season, while Anthony Martial is still out after missing United’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Kickoff time. The much-anticipated game is scheduled to kick off by 9:00 pm at Old Trafford.

