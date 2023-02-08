MUN vs LEE: Tactical 4-2-3-1 Lineup Ten Hag Could Deploy To Thrash Leeds United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United is set to return to premier league action on Wednesday night just a few days after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. The game was revenge for Olise’s late free-kick equalizer which denied United a crucial three points. Although Manchester United grabbed the much-needed three points, they lost one of their most important players Casemiro during the game.

The Brazilian international picked up a straight red card after grabbing Will Hughes on the throat. United wanted to appeal but was advised not to risk Casemiro’s opportunity to play in the Carabao Cup finals. As it stands, Casemiro will miss Leeds United home and away and also a trip to the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

Despite his absence, Erik Ten Hag still has the squad depth to get the job done against a Leeds United team that sacked their coach. United fans are expecting to enjoy Marcel Sabitzer’s full debit.

Ten Hag could deploy him in a deeper role while Fred takes the role of a box-to-box midfielder. In the absence of Antony, Sancho is expected to return to the starting lineup for the first time in over two months.

Marayanatha (

)