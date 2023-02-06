MUN vs LEE: Reasons Manchester United Could Lose To Leeds United In Their Upcoming Clash.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will have a great game against Leeds United on Wednesday and it can be said that Manchester United take all three points and Leeds United lose.

However, the Red Devils are not invincible and have been beaten by several teams this season, most recently Arsenal.

Here’s why Leeds United could be the team to take all three points.

One. Leeds United will be in charge of a new manager or replacement manager on Wednesday after sacking manager Jesse Marsh on Monday 06 February 2023. The impact of the new manager will be keenly felt by the players. The need to impress anyone, as Everton did against Arsenal. The need to be in a team under a new manager is a huge motivator and they will use it to beat Manchester United.

2. The Red Devils’ midfield will be loose because the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro shall be absent from the game. United will quickly and easily hand over control of the midfield to the Leeds United players and automatically lose the game.

Three. Ultimately, Wout Weghorst can’t do what Patrick Bamford can. Manchester United is on a short 9n striker, while Leeds will fly high with an experienced striker called Bamford. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane can’t stop him.

